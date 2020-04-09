Canton Foods has seen an increased number of customers in response to the ongoing pandemic, but with the exception of a few products shelves continue to be replenished.
Small-town grocers see business hike
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:00am
Hogan Gore Contributing Writer
Grocery stores across rural Oklahoma have become even more essential for communities during the Covid-19 outbreak as families are relying on home cooked meals more than ever.
