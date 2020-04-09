Article Image Alt Text

Canton Foods has seen an increased number of customers in response to the ongoing pandemic, but with the exception of a few products shelves continue to be replenished.

Small-town grocers see business hike

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:00am
Hogan Gore Contributing Writer

Grocery stores across rural Oklahoma have become even more essential for communities during the Covid-19 outbreak as families are relying on home cooked meals more than ever.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/The%20Canton%20TimesID209/

The Canton-Times

PO Box 664
Okeene, OK 73763
PH: (580) 886-2221
FAX: (877) 420-6331
cantonnews@trailmiller.com

Main Office
PH: (580) 822-4401
FAX: (877) 420-6331

 