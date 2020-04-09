Paycheck protection program details announced

What is the Paycheck Protection Program? The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) is part of the recently passed “The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” (also known as the CARES Act). This program provides small businesses access to shortterm cash flow assistance aimed to help deal with the immediate global impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These loans are made by approved lenders, certified by the SBA (Small Business Administration) and are guaranteed by the federal government of the United States.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/The%20Canton%20TimesID209/